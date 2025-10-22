Explainer

Exercise-Induced Urticaria: When People are Allergic to Physical Activity

Some people experience an itchy skin rash or hives after exercising because of immune responses activated by a rise in body temperature.

Written bySneha Khedkar
| 3 min read
Tired man resting after fitness run, representative of exercise-induced anaphylaxis.

Some people experience itchy, red skin and anaphylaxis after exercising. Mast cells secrete histamines which likely cause such a reaction, but scientists still do not fully understand the underlying mechanisms.

Image credit:© iStock.com, PeopleImages
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Imagine going for a run. The first mile feels great: energy rising, blood pumping. Until a rash creeps up, giving way to itchy, red welts, flushed skin, and hives. For people with such a condition—called exercise-induced urticaria—a jog can turn into a battle against their own immune system.

First described in the 1970s, exercise-induced urticaria is a relatively rare condition likely due to a sudden increase in the body’s core temperature.1 Scientists propose that mast cell degranulation and a rise in plasma histamine levels are involved. In extreme cases, people may experience a systemic reaction where tissues beyond the skin are involved, such as anaphylaxis. The condition can be managed with a regimen of antihistamines and epinephrine administration if required.

Pathophysiology Underlying Exercise-Induced Urticaria and Anaphylaxis

Exercises such as running or strength training increase the body’s core temperature. This can result in blood rushing into the skin, carrying some immune cells with it. Indeed, histological studies from people who experienced such urticaria symptoms revealed increased neutrophils in the skin.2

Continue reading below...
DeNovix
Product
CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides
Reduce costs and streamline your cell counting workflows with the DeNovix CellDrop Automated Cell Counter.
Read More

Scientists hypothesize that an increase in body temperature triggers mast cell degranulation: a rapid release of bioactive mediators like histamines from the granules within the cells. Consistent with this, researchers observed increased serum histamine in people with this condition after exercising and proposed that mast cell degranulation after increased temperature is likely mediated by antibodies.3

Photograph of Sarita Patil, who researches and treats people with exercise-induced urticaria and anaphylaxis, wearing a red top and black coat.

Sarita Patil is a practicing allergist and immunologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who also conducts research and treats people with exercise-induced urticaria and anaphylaxis.

MGH Photography

“We [previously] thought that there were antibodies against the [immunoglobulin] receptor that sits on allergy cells like mast cells and basophils, that was being triggered to make the allergy cells explode and cause hives,” said Sarita Patil, a translational physician scientist who specializes in allergies at Massachusetts General Hospital.

However, she thinks that there are additional mechanisms involved in this process. “There's probably a lot of different ways that you can get to activating allergy cells accidentally,” she said. “And we are still working on it. We’re not there yet.”

Another working theory is that an increase in temperature activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is involved in the fight-or-flight response. This stimulates nerve fibers to release the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, leading to mast cell degranulation, and consequently secrete histamine.4

Despite the condition being documented in the 1970s for the first time, scientists do not fully understand the exact mechanisms behind it. According to Patil, this is because it is difficult to study the condition, in part due to the variability of symptoms.

While most of her patients experience urticaria while they are exercising, some get a rash when they are done exercising and are cooling down, which is called cholinergic urticaria. For some, consuming certain foods and then exercising can result in breaking out into hives.5

“Exercise is actually what we call a cofactor in allergy, which is that it can lower your threshold for having a reaction,” explained Patil. “In other words, it can make it easier to have a reaction to a food.”

Diagnosis and Management of Exercise-Induced Urticaria and Anaphylaxis

In some extreme but rare cases, people may experience wheezing after exercising, pointing towards exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Scientists still do not fully understand when such an extreme reaction might happen. “I have patients who only have exercise-induced hives and who never developed the anaphylaxis portion of it,” said Patil. “And I have patients who skipped [that stage and] went right past the hives into anaphylaxis.”

Continue reading below...
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools
Webinar
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools
In this webinar, Stefanie Müthel and Jessica Fiege will discuss how electroporation using the latest technology boosts cell engineering research by optimizing T cell transfection at scale.
Read More

People may not experience such an allergic reaction every single time they exercise. “[This makes] it hard to have diagnostic criteria for it,” said Patil. Doctors rely on a careful recording of the patient’s history and physical examination.

Those that may have experienced such reactions upon exercising can follow certain tips to ensure they can still be physically active. Patil puts her patients with such a history on a standing regimen of antihistamines. She also advises her patients to carry an epinephrine pen and antihistamine while exercising and not to be alone. “[Because] we want people to exercise,” she said. “[It] is really important for your overall health, your heart health, and your overall metabolism.”

  1. Sijapati N, et al. Exercise-induced urticaria: A rare case report. Cureus. 2022;14(3):e23062.
  2. Hirschmann JV, et al. Cholinergic urticaria. A clinical and histologic study. Arch Dermatol. 1987;123(4):462-467.
  3. Povesi Dascola C, Caffarelli C. Exercise-induced anaphylaxis: A clinical view. Ital J Pediatr. 2012;38:43.
  4. Hosey RG, et al. Exercise-induced anaphylaxis and urticaria. Am Fam Physician. 2001;64(8):1367-1372.
  5. Montgomery SL. Cholinergic urticaria and exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Curr Sports Med Rep. 2015;14(1):61-63.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master’s degree in biochemistry, after which she studied the molecular mechanisms of skin stem cell migration during wound healing as a research fellow at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bangalore, India. She has previously written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo
Abstract multicolored image representing a cross section of tissue and the spatial organization of cells.

Contextualizing Spatial Biology with Pioneering Points of Views

10X Genomics
An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
A pipette dispenses liquid into a petri dish displaying an image of a human brain, symbolizing neural organoid research

An Automated Workflow for 3D Neural Organoid Generation

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)