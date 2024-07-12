This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET

The tumor microenvironment (TME) is a dynamic space, with multiple cell types and differing and changing genotypes among those cells. To fully appreciate the TME’s influence on cancer, researchers must study these cells and their interactions in spatial context. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Pinaki Bose and Fei Chen will explore studies of the tumor microenvironment using spatial biology techniques.

Topics to be covered

The promise and challenges of spatial transcriptomics for tissue genomics

In situ and single cell transcriptomic sequencing advances

Slide-tags and their applications



Pinaki Bose, PhD

Associate Professor

Departments of Oncology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Scientific Lead, Precision Oncology and Experimental Therapeutics (POET)

Director, Tumour Biology and Translational Research

Ohlson Research Initiative

Arnie Charbonneau Cancer Institute

University of Calgary





Fei Chen, PhD

Assistant Professor

Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology

Core Member

Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT

