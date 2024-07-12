This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM ET
The tumor microenvironment (TME) is a dynamic space, with multiple cell types and differing and changing genotypes among those cells. To fully appreciate the TME’s influence on cancer, researchers must study these cells and their interactions in spatial context. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Pinaki Bose and Fei Chen will explore studies of the tumor microenvironment using spatial biology techniques.
Topics to be covered
- The promise and challenges of spatial transcriptomics for tissue genomics
- In situ and single cell transcriptomic sequencing advances
- Slide-tags and their applications
Pinaki Bose, PhD
Fei Chen, PhD