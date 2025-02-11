the-scientist Logo
Flexible DNA helices
Flexible Technologies for Multiplexed NGS Libraries

A versatile library preparation kit can help researchers overcome common next-generation sequencing obstacles and enable tunable workflows.

Despite progress in sequencing technologies, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation remains labor-intensive and is an expensive bottleneck for researchers; among the many library construction methods available, sample normalization and sample throughput are barriers to many projects. Technologies such as Normalization by Ligation and inline read barcodes allow scientists to improve library preparation by enabling scalable, automation-friendly methods and highly multiplexed sequencing, overcoming common NGS obstacles.

Download this datasheet to learn how a versatile library preparation kit incorporates self normalization and a novel inline barcoding strategy to enable ultra high throughput sequencing with advantages over traditional microarray based methods.

