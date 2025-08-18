From Lab to Headlines: Media Training for Scientists
Webinar

From Lab to Headlines: Media Training for Scientists

In this webinar, learn how scientists can confidently engage with science journalists and get their research noticed by the public.

Monday, September 22nd, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Scientists and science journalists have a symbiotic relationship: researchers gain visibility that amplifies their work, while journalists gain compelling stories to share. Yet, many researchers are unsure how to begin engaging with the media. With preparation and a clear understanding of how science journalism works, researchers can confidently share their stories and expand their impact.

In this webinar from The Scientist, Editor-in-Chief Meenakshi Prabhune and Managing Editor Stephanie DeMarco will unpack the dos and don’ts of working with the press. They will cover what to expect when your research is being reported on, how to navigate interviews, and practical tips for getting your work featured.

Topics to be covered:

  • Mapping the science media landscape
  • Understanding what qualifies for coverage
  • Setting expectations about interviews and beyond
  • Building long-term relationships with journalists and pitching your stories successfully
Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD

Meenakshi Prabhune, PhD
Editor-in-Chief
The Scientist


Stephanie DeMarco, PhD

Stephanie DeMarco, PhD
Managing Editor
The Scientist


Top Image Credit:

iStock: Denis Novikov

