An abstract illustration of clear molecules in front of a dark blue background.
Getting Started with Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Analytical laboratories require guidance on system types, workflows, and site preparation when adopting liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry.

Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) has become indispensable across a wide range of analytical workflows, from pharmaceutical testing to environmental monitoring. For laboratories new to LC-MS, choosing the right instrument and understanding its operation can be complex. Researchers need clear guidance to align instrument capabilities with their specific scientific needs and long-term objectives.

  • The fundamentals of liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry
  • LC-MS applications across therapeutic development, food safety testing, and omics research
  • Instrument selection criteria based on sensitivity, selectivity, and throughput
  • Financing, site preparation, and training resources for new LC-MS buyers

