Human iPSC-derived Models for Brain Disease Research
Webinar

Human iPSC-derived Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

In this webinar, Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, and Amaris Castañon will discuss the latest advances and innovations in neuroscience disease cell models.

Tuesday, January 27th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Treating neurological and neurodegenerative disorders remains challenging. One major reason for this is a relative scarcity in disease models available to researchers. The advent of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) gave scientists access to a potentially unlimited supply of neurons and other brain cells for disease research. However, the question remains: how closely do these iPSC-derived disease models mimic in vivo pathology?

In this webinar, brought to you by FUJIFILM Biosciences, Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, and Amaris Castañon discuss the latest advances and innovations in neuroscience disease modeling. 

Topics to be covered

  • How disease modeling is helping in neuroscience research and drug development
  • Technical advancements in disease modeling
  • Various perspectives on aging, 2D and 3D cultures, and animal versus human models
Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, PhD

Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, PhD
Senior Scientist
Department of Neurology 
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia 

Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, PhD

Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, PhD
Senior Scientist/Manager
FUJIFILM Corporation

Amaris Castañon

Amaris Castañon
Field Application Scientist
FUJIFILM Biosciences

Human iPSC-derived Models for Brain Disease Research

Human iPSC-derived Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

