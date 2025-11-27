Human iPSC-derived Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, January 27th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Treating neurological and neurodegenerative disorders remains challenging. One major reason for this is a relative scarcity in disease models available to researchers. The advent of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) gave scientists access to a potentially unlimited supply of neurons and other brain cells for disease research. However, the question remains: how closely do these iPSC-derived disease models mimic in vivo pathology?

In this webinar, brought to you by FUJIFILM Biosciences, Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, and Amaris Castañon discuss the latest advances and innovations in neuroscience disease modeling.

Topics to be covered

How disease modeling is helping in neuroscience research and drug development

Technical advancements in disease modeling

Various perspectives on aging, 2D and 3D cultures, and animal versus human models



Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, PhD

Senior Scientist

Department of Neurology

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia



Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, PhD

Senior Scientist/Manager

FUJIFILM Corporation