Human iPSC-derived Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Tuesday, January 27th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Treating neurological and neurodegenerative disorders remains challenging. One major reason for this is a relative scarcity in disease models available to researchers. The advent of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) gave scientists access to a potentially unlimited supply of neurons and other brain cells for disease research. However, the question remains: how closely do these iPSC-derived disease models mimic in vivo pathology?
In this webinar, brought to you by FUJIFILM Biosciences, Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, and Amaris Castañon discuss the latest advances and innovations in neuroscience disease modeling.
Topics to be covered
- How disease modeling is helping in neuroscience research and drug development
- Technical advancements in disease modeling
- Various perspectives on aging, 2D and 3D cultures, and animal versus human models
Jesús Tintos-Hernandez, PhD
Setsu Endoh-Yamagami, PhD
Amaris Castañon