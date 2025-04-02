the-scientist Logo
Improving Protein Biomarker Development

A robust and efficient protein biomarker development pipeline helps scientists overcome common challenges associated with multiplex immunoassays.

Protein biomarkers increasingly play a vital role in advancing health research, driving drug development, and improving clinical outcomes. The close connection between protein biomarkers and human biology highlights the need for a systematic approach to choosing the right biomarker. Today, there is a growing trend towards integrating genomics and proteomics to enhance biomarker discovery and obtain a holistic view of complex diseases.

Download this white paper to learn about the increasing role of protein biomarkers in healthcare and explore ways to optimize protein biomarker research, including

  • Key considerations for selecting a relevant biomarker
  • The main challenges and opportunities in protein biomarker development
  • Crucial steps for planning a protein biomarker study with meaningful conclusions and clinical impact

Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

