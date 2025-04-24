Discover how to optimize serological pipetting for cell culture.
eBook

Improving Serological Pipetting for Cell Culture

Employing best practices for serological pipetting can improve cell culture efficiency and reproducibility.

Share

Scientists use cell culture to probe cellular function, drive chemical processes, and manufacture key agents for research, industry, and therapeutic applications. Liquid handling is an integral component of cell culture workflows, and controlled, accurate, and aseptic liquid handling improves consistency, efficiency, and throughput. Because cell culture involves larger liquid volumes than other life sciences and biotechnology workflows, it relies more heavily on serological pipetting, which presents unique obstacles and challenges compared to micropipetting. 

Download this ebook to learn about best practices for serological pipetting and how applying these can accelerate cell culture. 

Sponsored by

  • Integra Logo

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, Jarrod1

May digest 2025 cover
May 2025, Issue 1

Study Confirms Safety of Genetically Modified T Cells

A long-term study of nearly 800 patients demonstrated a strong safety profile for T cells engineered with viral vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

The Scientist Placeholder Image

TaqMan Probe & Assays: Unveil What's Possible Together

Thermo Fisher Logo
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Unchained Labs
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Bio-Rad
How technology makes PCR instruments easier to use.

Making Real-Time PCR More Straightforward

Thermo Fisher Logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Biotium Launches New Phalloidin Conjugates with Extended F-actin Staining Stability for Greater Imaging Flexibility

Leica Microsystems Logo

Latest AI software simplifies image analysis and speeds up insights for scientists

BioSkryb Genomics Logo

BioSkryb Genomics and Tecan introduce a single-cell multiomics workflow for sequencing-ready libraries in under ten hours

iStock

Agilent BioTek Cytation C10 Confocal Imaging Reader

agilent technologies logo