Improving Serological Pipetting for Cell Culture

Scientists use cell culture to probe cellular function, drive chemical processes, and manufacture key agents for research, industry, and therapeutic applications. Liquid handling is an integral component of cell culture workflows, and controlled, accurate, and aseptic liquid handling improves consistency, efficiency, and throughput. Because cell culture involves larger liquid volumes than other life sciences and biotechnology workflows, it relies more heavily on serological pipetting, which presents unique obstacles and challenges compared to micropipetting.

Download this ebook to learn about best practices for serological pipetting and how applying these can accelerate cell culture.