Conceptual image of next generation sequencing showing linear arrangements of white, blue, and purple squares and bars on a black background.
Product

Increasing NGS Throughput Through High Capacity Indexing

Learn how to meet the demands of increasingly high sample throughput.

Researchers rely on next-generation sequencing (NGS) to interrogate DNA, RNA, and other analytes in a high throughput manner. As NGS technology advances, so does sequencing capacity. To keep up to speed with throughput potential, scientists seek innovative solutions and strategies to overcome workflow bottlenecks, such as indexing large numbers of samples for pooling and demultiplexing.

Download this infographic to learn about the development of over three thousand unique dual indices (UDIs) for increasing NGS throughput.

Sponsored by

  • Twist Bio&nbsp;

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, adventtr

