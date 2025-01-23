the-scientist Logo
Innovative CRISPR Applications
Innovative CRISPR Applications

Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Monday, March 24th, 2025
3:00 - 4:30 PM ET

As translational CRISPR-based research continues to make waves in laboratories and the clinic, scientists across life science disciplines pursue out-of-the-ordinary genome editing applications. From antivenom discovery to boosting bioengineering, CRISPR technologies enable expansive breakthroughs beyond gene therapies.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, researchers will discuss unconventional CRISPR applications in life science research.

Greg Neely

Greg Neely, PhD
Professor, Functional Genomics
Charles Perkins Center
University of Sydney

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

