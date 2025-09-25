Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, November 5th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Cell transfection is an important technique for various cell engineering applications, and researchers use various transfection methods for different purposes. Electroporation is among such techniques, but traditional electroporation approaches have toxicity considerations and may not be efficient under certain circumstances.

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Stefanie Müthel and Jessica Fiege will discuss how electroporation using the new 4D-Nucleofector® LV Unit PRO enables efficient, scalable delivery of large and complex cargos into up to 1 billion T cells for advanced cell engineering applications.

Topics to be covered

Delivering large, complex, and clinically relevant cargos for CRISPR knock-out/knock-in or transposon-based integration

Maximizing gene delivery efficiency

Scaling up cell engineering to 1 billion T cells

Maximizing flexible process parameters, starting material, and cargo type



Stefanie Müthel, PhD

Team Lead

R&D Transfection

Lonza

