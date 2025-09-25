Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

In this webinar, Stefanie Müthel and Jessica Fiege will discuss how electroporation using the latest technology boosts cell engineering research by optimizing T cell transfection at scale.

Wednesday, November 5th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Cell transfection is an important technique for various cell engineering applications, and researchers use various transfection methods for different purposes. Electroporation is among such techniques, but traditional electroporation approaches have toxicity considerations and may not be efficient under certain circumstances. 

In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Stefanie Müthel and Jessica Fiege will discuss how electroporation using the new 4D-Nucleofector® LV Unit PRO enables efficient, scalable delivery of large and complex cargos into up to 1 billion T cells for advanced cell engineering applications. 

Topics to be covered

  • Delivering large, complex, and clinically relevant cargos for CRISPR knock-out/knock-in or transposon-based integration
  • Maximizing gene delivery efficiency 
  • Scaling up cell engineering to 1 billion T cells
  • Maximizing flexible process parameters, starting material, and cargo type
Stefanie Müthel, PhD


Stefanie Müthel, PhD
Team Lead
R&D Transfection
Lonza


Jessica Fiege, PhD

Jessica Fiege, PhD
Supervisor
Cell and Gene Therapy
Bio-Techne


Sponsored by

  • Lonza

Lonza
