Leveraging AI for Analyzing Cell Transfection Efficiency

Cell transfection has been a transformative tool for understanding cellular function. Accurately measuring transfection efficiency is paramount for 2D cell culture studies. However, traditional methods based on manual estimation can be inconsistent.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may offer a novel solution, with trained algorithms potentially capable of factoring in cell morphology, fluorescence intensity, and background noise to provide more accurate and reliable transfection efficiency measurements.

