Two images of U2OS cells transfected with a fluorescently labeled protein. The left panel shows AI-based analysis of transfection efficiency, with cells bounded in yellow and label marked in magenta. The right panel shows baseline fluorescence.
Article

Leveraging AI for Analyzing Cell Transfection Efficiency

Explore how AI can provide more accurate and reliable measurements of transfection success rate.

Share

Cell transfection has been a transformative tool for understanding cellular function. Accurately measuring transfection efficiency is paramount for 2D cell culture studies. However, traditional methods based on manual estimation can be inconsistent. 

Artificial intelligence (AI) may offer a novel solution, with trained algorithms potentially capable of factoring in cell morphology, fluorescence intensity, and background noise to provide more accurate and reliable transfection efficiency measurements. 

Download this application note to learn more about how AI can help researchers overcome obstacles and provide enhanced 2D cell culture transfection efficiency analysis.

Sponsored by

Top Image Credit:

Leica Microsystems

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

cytiva logo
An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

cytiva logo
Explore new strategies for improving plasmid DNA manufacturing workflows.

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

cytiva logo
Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Element Bioscience Logo

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

agilent-logo

Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph

parse-biosciences-logo

Pioneering Cancer Plasticity Atlas will help Predict Response to Cancer Therapies