Extension of long-term collaboration includes construction of new customer-dedicated bioconjugation capacity in Visp (CH) and commercial antibody supply of a new ADC

The extended relationship builds on a successful long-term collaboration and strong track record of manufacturing all key elements of bioconjugates at commercial scale

Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, announced today a long-term extension of its collaboration with a major global biopharmaceutical partner for commercial-scale manufacture of ADCs. The extended agreement will expand the dedicated bioconjugation footprint for the customer through the construction of a new bioconjugation suite at Lonza’s Ibex® Biopark in Visp (CH). In addition, Lonza will provide commercial-scale monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing services for a new ADC therapy.

The new Visp bioconjugation suite will occupy approximately 800m2 of manufacturing space and will support the manufacture, handling, and containment of highly-potent modalities. The new suite is expected to be operational in 2027 and will generate approximately 100 new jobs. The customer-dedicated suite further extends Lonza’s relationship with the customer, which already consists of an integrated supply of the highly potent payload, drug-linker, commercial mAb manufacturing, conjugation services, and DP filling for the ADC molecule targeting hard-to-treat cancers.

Based on an established relationship grounded in quality and delivery, the collaboration has also been extended to include long-term manufacturing services for a new ADC targeting solid tumors. Under the terms of the new agreement, Lonza will manufacture the mAb at Lonza’s biologics facility in Porriño (ES), occupying a majority of the site’s manufacturing capacity. The ADC will then be conjugated in the new dedicated large-scale bioconjugation suites in Visp (CH).

Christian Morello, Vice President, Head of Bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: “The relationship with our valued partner has evolved over the years to incorporate all stages of bioconjugate manufacturing and commercialization. Offering end-to-end ADC manufacturing services eliminates supply chain complexities and streamlines product delivery at scale. The extension of our collaboration reflects our ability to meet our customers’ needs with operational expertise, innovative solutions, and flexible business models.”

Jean-Christophe Hyvert, President, Biologics, Lonza, added: “Bioconjugates represent an exciting modality poised for substantial growth in the coming years driven by market demand, increased therapeutic efficacy, and access to novel disease targets. Our expanded relationship with this major biopharmaceutical company highlights the value of our services and our leading role in the global bioconjugates and ADC markets. The portfolio expansion is also a result of our network strategy, including our recent global expansion of large-scale commercial manufacturing capacity.”

ADCs are bioconjugates that usually combine a targeting antibody with a highly-potent payload using a linker molecule. By using targeted delivery to cancer cells while limiting toxicity to healthy tissues, they are fulfilling their therapeutic and commercial potential by transforming treatment options and bringing hope to cancer patients. Lonza has unique experience in supporting ADC manufacturing, from early development stages to commercial launch, including drug substance manufacturing and drug product filling. As a leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza has produced more than 1,000 cGMP batches for more than 70 programs since 2006.