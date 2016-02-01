antibody-drug conjugates

ADVERTISEMENT
The Future of Antibody Discovery for Biotherapeutics
Modern screening methods help usher in a new age of antibody therapeutics. 
3D rendered image of multiple antibody-drug conjugate next generation antibodies.
Advances in Antibody Therapeutics
Elina Kadriu | Apr 18, 2023 | 4 min read
Scientists engineer therapeutic antibodies with improved stability and efficacy. 
Discover How to Access Real-Time Data and Actionable Insights During Antibody Discovery&nbsp;
Modernizing Antibody Screening Workflows with Live-Cell Analysis
Sartorius | Nov 10, 2022 | 1 min read
Innovations in monoclonal antibody discovery technologies allow drug developers to capitalize on natural antibody diversity for disease treatment.
Marriages of Opportunity
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Feb 1, 2016 | 8 min read
New ideas for antibody-drug conjugate design
Fighting Back
Mary Beth Aberlin | Feb 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Plants can’t run away from attackers, so they’ve evolved unique immune defenses to protect themselves.
