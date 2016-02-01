ADVERTISEMENT
The Future of Antibody Discovery for Biotherapeutics
Modern screening methods help usher in a new age of antibody therapeutics.
The Future of Antibody Discovery for Biotherapeutics
The Future of Antibody Discovery for Biotherapeutics
Modern screening methods help usher in a new age of antibody therapeutics.
Modern screening methods help usher in a new age of antibody therapeutics.
antibody-drug conjugates
antibody-drug conjugates
Advances in Antibody Therapeutics
Elina Kadriu
| Apr 18, 2023
| 4 min read
Scientists engineer therapeutic antibodies with improved stability and efficacy.
Modernizing Antibody Screening Workflows with Live-Cell Analysis
Sartorius
| Nov 10, 2022
| 1 min read
Innovations in monoclonal antibody discovery technologies allow drug developers to capitalize on natural antibody diversity for disease treatment.
Marriages of Opportunity
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Feb 1, 2016
| 8 min read
New ideas for antibody-drug conjugate design
Fighting Back
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Feb 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Plants can’t run away from attackers, so they’ve evolved unique immune defenses to protect themselves.
