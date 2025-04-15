the-scientist Logo
Making the Most of Whole Genome Sequencing Library Prep

Learn how a flexible and consistent PCR-free library prep kit streamlines workflows.

Whole genome sequencing (WGS) is a ubiquitous laboratory technique with applications in drug development, genetic disease diagnosis, and personalized medicine. Researchers who use this valuable tool seek ways to overcome WGS workflow bottlenecks, including streamlining library preparation and reducing turnaround time.

Download this article to explore how an innovative PCR-free library preparation kit helps scientists eliminate rate-limiting obstacles to reliable and efficient NGS data acquisition.

