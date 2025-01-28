the-scientist Logo
Mapping Cytokine Interactions via a 10,000-Well Perturbation Screen

High-throughput protein profiling technology enables comprehensive and quantitative mapping of cytokine interactions

Cytokine interaction networks drive immune function, but they are difficult to map and study. Not only are these networks complex, but they are built by molecules that typically exist in low abundances and exert context-dependent effects. Traditional proteomics tools often lack the comprehensive coverage, absolute quantitation, and scalable, cost-efficient throughput needed to capture these dynamic networks at scale.

The nELISA™, a novel sandwich assay-based platform with fluorescent barcode readout, addresses this gap by enabling comprehensive high-throughput protein profiling to better discover, study, and map cytokine interactions.

Download this application note to explore how scientists used nELISA to develop a 10,000-well perturbation screen for discovering, studying, and better mapping cytokine interactions.

