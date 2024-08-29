Life science researchers use serial dilutions for a number of purposes, including estimating specific concentrations of a target of interest, determining optimal working conditions for a protocol, or identifying the limits of detection (LOD) and quantification (LOQ). However, many factors can affect their accuracy, ranging from incorrect calculations to incomplete mixtures or poor pipetting.

