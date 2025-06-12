Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

Lentiviral vectors remain a cornerstone in cell and gene therapy applications, offering high transduction efficiency and integration capability. However, achieving consistent recovery during purification is technically challenging because the virus is highly sensitive to pH, salt concentration, temperature, and shear stress. Preserving infectious titer throughout downstream processing remains a significant hurdle, especially during the polishing stage.

