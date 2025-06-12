An illustration of green lentiviral particles.
Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

By fine-tuning polishing conditions, scientists attain high titers of infectious lentiviral particles during purification.

Lentiviral vectors remain a cornerstone in cell and gene therapy applications, offering high transduction efficiency and integration capability. However, achieving consistent recovery during purification is technically challenging because the virus is highly sensitive to pH, salt concentration, temperature, and shear stress. Preserving infectious titer throughout downstream processing remains a significant hurdle, especially during the polishing stage.

Download this poster to learn how optimizing pH and flow rate parameters during a resin-based polishing step enhances infectious lentivirus recovery.

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, 3dMediSphere

