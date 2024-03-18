DNA methylation is an epigenetic modification that alters gene expression, where aberrant methylation patterns contribute to the pathogenesis of numerous diseases. However, most next generation short read sequencing technologies focus solely on detecting the four DNA bases and do not analyze their methylation status, which prevents scientists from evaluating the genome and methylome simultaneously. A novel sequencing workflow overcomes this limitation.

Download this poster from biomodal to learn how the duet multiomics solution evoC distinguishes between methylated cytosine (5mC) and hydroxymethylated cytosine (5hmC) and how researchers can use these marks to predict gene expression, chromatin accessibility, and enhancer states.