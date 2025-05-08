Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, June 5, 2025

12:00-1:00 PM ET

Stability screening can feel like being buried alive when facing vast numbers of proteins and formulations. Most lab tools are inflexible one-hit wonders that do not give the full stability picture or have low-throughput, creating major bottlenecks that consume valuable time.

Aunty challenges this with throughput, speed, and resolution. Load up to 96 of your samples into its quartz plate and let Aunty power through melting and aggregation experiments, reading fluorescence, SLS, and DLS of the whole plate every minute of the experiment.

In this webinar brought to you by Unchained Labs, Andre Mueller will introduce Aunty, an innovative, rapid, high-resolution protein stability characterization tool.

Topics to be covered

Appreciate the relevance of all aspects of protein stability as a key factor in selecting candidates/formulations in developability

Learn how Aunty assesses thermal, colloidal, and long-term stability in high resolution and high throughput

See how using a 96-well quartz consumable for stability studies paves the way for integration into automation