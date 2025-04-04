Meet the Modular Incubator Chamber: a Controlled Environment for Physioxic Cell Culture

The Modular Incubator Chamber (MIC-101) is a compact and versatile tool designed as a cost-effective system for maintaining cell cultures under stable hypoxic, physioxic or hyperoxic conditions. It offers a straightforward approach to controlling oxygen levels using its closed system, preventing multi-well plate edge evaporation, and tailoring gas concentrations to your specific requirements. Additional benefits of the chamber include simplicity of use, air-tight seal enabling a stable environment for up to 72 hours, minimized consumption of expensive premixed gases, and ease of operation and cleaning.

The MIC-101 incubator utilizes a surface-type seal where all portions of the O-ring are uniformly compressed by a glass reinforced polycarbonate retaining clamp for a reliable air-tight seal. The cylindrical walls and semi-spherical top and bottom provide minimum gas flow resistance and no inherent dead space during initial purging. The chambers have an integrated stacking feature for storage during or after experimentation. All units are molded from high quality polycarbonate and will not break, crack or cloud with extended use.

How does it work? Simply place your tissue culture vessels, such petri dishes, multi-well plates or flasks, in the chamber, add a container with filtered water for humidity, attach a flow meter to the unit, flush for several minutes with the desired gas mixture, then seal the chamber and place in your 37˚C incubator.

The MIC-101 has been cited in nearly 5000 articles, including ground-breaking work on HIF-1α by Nobel Prize winning scientists, Gregg Semenza, Sir Peter Ratcliffe, and William Kaelin Jr. It is trusted globally and used widely across diverse research areas, including: hypoxia research, stem cells, neuroscience, in vitro fertilization, tumor biology, malaria, virology, immunology, organoids, and much more.