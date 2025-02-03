the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Mosquitoes Adapt to a Warming Environment

Genetic alterations may help mosquitoes adjust to climate change, shifting the distribution of mosquito-borne disease in a warming planet.

Sneha Khedkar
Sneha Khedkar
| 4 min read
Aedes mosquito sucking blood

Mosquitoes have the potential to adapt to warming temperatures, according to a recent study.

iStock, Noppharat05081977

Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
4:00
Share

Mosquitoes are ‘cold-blooded’ animals that require certain temperature ranges to survive, develop, and reproduce. With climate change spurring a warmer planet, some researchers have been predicting that rising temperatures can drive the insects to cooler regions, contracting their populations near the tropics.1

“But whenever we share this, the first question is always, well, what if mosquitoes adapt?” said Lisa Couper, a disease ecologist in Justin Remais’s lab at the University of California, Berkeley.

Continue reading below...
undefined
Public Health
Climate Change Worsens Most Infectious Diseases
Read More

Now, Couper and her team have found that mosquitoes have the potential to evolve and adapt to higher temperatures on pace with global warming.2 Their results, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlight that accounting for mosquito adaptation is crucial to predicting their distribution in a warming planet. These predictions are important for researchers to understand how warming reshapes the global map of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and Zika fever.3

Lisa Couper collecting a sample from a tree.

To collect mosquitoes for her experiments, Lisa Couper sampled tree holes in Solano County, California.

Lisa Couper

“This is a good piece of work,” said Deepa Agashe, an evolutionary biologist at the National Center for Biological Sciences, who was not involved with the study. “They show quite nicely and convincingly that, if you're starting off with a diverse mosquito population, they should be able to adapt pretty fast to the changing climate.”

For their experiments, Couper and her team used the mosquito Aedes sierrensis, a common pest in western North America that spreads heartworms to dogs. They collected mosquito larvae from various tree holes in California and let the insects reproduce for two generations in the lab.

For the third generation, they turned up the heat. While they exposed some larvae to 30°C, the maximum temperature they can survive over a prolonged period, others were maintained at their natural temperature of 22°C. Mosquitoes in the prolonged heat-exposed group had significantly lower survival rates compared to controls.

Couper and her team wondered how prolonged heat exposure affected acute heat tolerance in the mosquitoes that survived to adulthood. They sealed each insect in a vial, immersed it in a gradually warming water bath, and observed how long it took for motor function to wane. Compared to control mosquitoes, those exposed to high temperatures as larvae exhibited motor deficits more quickly, suggesting a lower heat tolerance.

A cube with a metal frame and mesh on all the faces.

The researchers reared Aedes sierrensis adults in cages in the lab.

Lisa Couper

“This was initially counterintuitive,” said Couper, who thought that larvae exposed to heat would fare better in hot conditions later in life.

Researchers have previously shown that warmer developmental temperatures can result in smaller body sizes in animals.4 Consistent with this, mosquitoes that faced higher temperatures as larvae were significantly smaller than those from the control group. “Smaller body sizes are often found to have lower short-term heat tolerance just because there's kind of a lower resource level to start with,” noted Couper. “So, it’s not that counterintuitive at all.”

The researchers then investigated the genetic changes underlying prolonged and acute heat tolerance. They sequenced the DNA from all the mosquitoes that survived to adulthood and compared this with the genome of a control mosquito. They identified more than 500,000 single nucleotide mutations, including hundreds in genes associated with thermal tolerance.

These mutations were highly clustered in certain regions of the genome, indicating the presence of structural changes in those areas. Structural changes, including chromosome inversions, where a piece of a chromosome breaks off and reattaches in the reverse orientation, are linked to mosquito climate adaptation.5 In line with this, Couper and her team identified more than 80 chromosomal inversions in the mutation-rich genomic region.

Two small glass vials with the left one containing mosquito pupa and the right one containing a mosquito.

For their experiments, the researchers reared and maintained pupal (left) and adult (right) Aedes sierrensis in the lab.

Lisa Couper

Finally, the researchers estimated the maximum rate at which thermal tolerance could evolve and compared it to the projected rates of warming during spring, the larval activity period. They found that the estimated adaptation rates exceeded the rates of warming.

The results suggest that warmer regions may not see a decline in mosquito populations with rising temperatures, said Couper. “[This] really speaks to the fact that we need to keep the foot on the gas in terms of mosquito borne disease prevention.”

“This is a really worrisome thing for things like vectors,” agreed Agashe. On the other hand, she added, “If this is true for several other insect species, then maybe there's hope that there will not be devastating losses of insects in general.” However, more work is needed before researchers know whether all insects can adapt to climate change, she cautioned.

For instance, experiments carried out over a single generation may not accurately predict the long-term consequences of environmental changes. Agashe added that follow up studies could also investigate how additional factors, such as interactions with other species in their natural contexts, impose selection pressures that may alter adaptive outcomes.

Couper agreed. “We're finding this evolutionary potential, but exactly what will happen in nature will depend on the context.”

Continue reading below...
undefined
Genetics
Combining Climate Stressors Leads to Unique Changes in the Genome
Read More
  1. Ryan SJ, et al. Global expansion and redistribution of Aedes-borne virus transmission risk with climate change. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2019;13(3):e0007213.
  2. Couper LI, et al. Evolutionary adaptation under climate change: Aedes sp. demonstrates potential to adapt to warming. Proc Nat Acad Sci USA. 2025;122(2):e2418199122.
  3. Ryan SJ, et al. Global expansion and redistribution of Aedes-borne virus transmission risk with climate change. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2019;13(3):e0007213.
  4. Peralta-Maraver I, Rezende EL. Heat tolerance in ectotherms scales predictably with body size. Nat Clim Change. 2020;11(1):58-63.
  5. Small ST, et al. Standing genetic variation and chromosome differences drove rapid ecotype formation in a major malaria mosquito. Proc Nat Acad Sci USA. 2023;120(11):e2219835120.

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar

    Sneha Khedkar is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a Master's degree in biochemistry and has written for Scientific American, New Scientist, and Knowable Magazine, among others.
    View full profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
3D illustration of a gold lipid nanoparticle with pink nucleic acid inside of it. Purple and teal spikes stick out from the lipid bilayer representing polyethylene glycol.
February 2025, Issue 1

A Nanoparticle Delivery System for Gene Therapy

A reimagined lipid vehicle for nucleic acids could overcome the limitations of current vectors.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Considerations for Cell-Based Assays in Immuno-Oncology Research

Lonza
An illustration of animal and tree silhouettes.

From Water Bears to Grizzly Bears: Unusual Animal Models

Taconic Biosciences
Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino

Products

Product News

Zymo Research

Zymo Research Launches Microbiome Grant to Support Innovation in Microbial Sciences

Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Launches TrailBlazer Tag and TrailBlazer StarBright Dye Label Kits for Antibody Conjugation to StarBright Dyes

Biotium Logo

Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

IndiMag2
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.