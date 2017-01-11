Video

MP Biomedicals: FastPrep 24™: Interview with Justin Balsor

Justin Balsor, Graduate Student, McMaster University, discusses how he uses the FastPrep 24™ bench top homogenizer system to procure and enrich the synaptic proteasome for his research studies.

Written byThe Scientist Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Justin Balsor, Graduate Student, McMaster University, discusses how he uses the FastPrep 24™ bench top homogenizer system to procure and enrich the synaptic proteasome for his research studies. To learn more about the FastPrep 24™ 5G system, please visit: mpbio.com

