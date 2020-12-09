ABOVE: © ISTOCK.COM, REDDEES

Over the weekend, the city of Eluru in southern India was slammed with a mysterious illness that has hospitalized more than 550 people with symptoms including a loss of consciousness, convulsions, seizures, and an unexplained giddiness. The outbreak is unrelated to the current COVID-19 pandemic, as none of the patients had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. While there are preliminary hypotheses about the cause of the illness, no definitive cause has been named yet.

Beginning on December 5, hundreds of people around the city began experiencing symptoms. There was no common thread between them, as the patients lived in various areas around town, had different water sources, were unrelated to one another, and represented a wide range of ages, according to multiple news sources.

The Associated Press reports that the state of Andhra Pradesh, where Eluru is located, has been hit hard by the...