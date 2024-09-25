The microtubule-associated protein tau is commonly implicated in neurodegenerative conditions called tauopathies, such as Alzheimer’s disease, where abnormal and hyperphosphorylated tau aggregates build up and disrupt microtubule assembly in different brain regions, cell types, and subcellular deposits. As biomarkers, total tau and phosphorylated tau can be detected in brain tissue, cell lysates, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and blood samples, but scientists must thoughtfully choose validated assays and reagents for reliable biomarker testing.

Tau’s role in neurodegenerative disease

Detecting neurodegenerative disease biomarkers in the brain, CSF, and blood

Immunoassays for measuring tau and phosphorylated tau in different sample types