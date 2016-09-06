Neurodegenerative Diseases: Peering in on Protein Interactions

As the population ages, neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent, bringing with them increased health-care costs, caretaker burden, and an urgent research need. Research into the mechanisms of the most prevalent neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is ongoing, but the molecular underpinnings are still poorly defined. New methods are enabling the direct analysis of protein-protein interactions, and these interactions are painting a clearer picture of the diseases’ mechanisms. The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts to share their experience bringing these methods to bear on complex diseases. Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with the experts, ask questions, and seek advice on topics that are related to their research.

