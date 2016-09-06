Webinar

Neurodegenerative Diseases: Peering in on Protein Interactions

The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts to share their experience with novel methods for analysis of protein-protein interactions in the brain.

Written byThe Scientist Marketing Team
| 1 min read
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
1:00
Share

As the population ages, neurodegenerative diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent, bringing with them increased health-care costs, caretaker burden, and an urgent research need. Research into the mechanisms of the most prevalent neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is ongoing, but the molecular underpinnings are still poorly defined. New methods are enabling the direct analysis of protein-protein interactions, and these interactions are painting a clearer picture of the diseases’ mechanisms. The Scientist is bringing together a panel of experts to share their experience bringing these methods to bear on complex diseases. Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with the experts, ask questions, and seek advice on topics that are related to their research.

View the Video Now

Salvador Sierra-San ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here
Share

Related Research Resources

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Infographic

sartorius logo
Collage-style urban graphic of wastewater surveillance and treatment

Putting Pathogens to the Test with Wastewater Surveillance

Article

Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

Webinar

Newborn heel prick test for genetic screening

Transforming Molecular Workflows for Newborn Screening

Article

Revvity logo
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Hit Go for Fast, Low-Volume Protein Characterization on Stunner

Unchained Labs
Multicolored conceptual image depicting digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Advances in Digital and AI Solutions for Drug Discovery and Development

Danaher Logo
Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

Resolving Mendelian Diseases with Long-Read Multiome Sequencing

EpiCypher Logo
3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo