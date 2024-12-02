This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Tuesday, January 14th, 2025

2:30 - 4:00 PM ET

To fully understand cancer, researchers must use methods that allow them to fully appreciate heterogeneity within tumors and across the tumor microenvironment. New computational and omics technologies are changing how scientists investigate tumors, their behaviors, and especially their interactions with surrounding cells—both healthy and cancerous. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Linghua Wang and Jeremy Goecks will talk about how computational approaches and machine learning help scientists better understand tumors on a cellular, spatial, and environmental level.

Topics to be covered

Computational approaches for the spatial decoding of tumor ecosystems

Computational and machine learning approaches for single-cell precision oncology



Linghua Wang, MD, PhD

Associate Professor, Department of Genomic Medicine

Associate Member, The James P. Allison Institute

Lead, Focus Area 2, Institute for Data Science in Oncology

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center





Jeremy Goecks, PhD

Assistant Center Director, Research Informatics

Associate Member, Department of Machine Learning

Moffitt Cancer Center





