Tuesday, January 14th, 2025
2:30 - 4:00 PM ET

To fully understand cancer, researchers must use methods that allow them to fully appreciate heterogeneity within tumors and across the tumor microenvironment. New computational and omics technologies are changing how scientists investigate tumors, their behaviors, and especially their interactions with surrounding cells—both healthy and cancerous. In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Linghua Wang and Jeremy Goecks will talk about how computational approaches and machine learning help scientists better understand tumors on a cellular, spatial, and environmental level. 

Topics to be covered

  • Computational approaches for the spatial decoding of tumor ecosystems
  • Computational and machine learning approaches for single-cell precision oncology
Linghua Wang, MD, PhD
Associate Professor, Department of Genomic Medicine
Associate Member, The James P. Allison Institute
Lead, Focus Area 2, Institute for Data Science in Oncology 
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center


Jeremy Goecks, PhD
Assistant Center Director, Research Informatics
Associate Member, Department of Machine Learning
Moffitt Cancer Center