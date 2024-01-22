LIVE Symposium

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Common infectious disease treatments, including antibiotics and antivirals, or preventative strategies, such as vaccination, often fail to successfully combat the microbes that they target due to drug resistance mutations, phenotypic switching, antigenic diversity, and emerging variants. Consequently, scientists must develop new approaches in the war against infectious diseases.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, researchers will discuss how they investigate, combat, and prevent infections caused by evolving bacterial and viral pathogens.

Symposium program

9:30 AM – Introduction

9:40 AM – A New Dog Learns a New Trick: How the Emerging Pathogen Mycobacterium abscessus Evades Antibiotic Clearing by Acquisition of a Toxin-Antitoxin System

Nancy Woychik, PhD

10:10 AM – The Role of FHL1 in Alphavirus Replication and Pathogenesis with Implications for Alphavirus Vaccine Design

Wern Hann Ng, MSc

10:40 AM – Universal Bivalent Vaccines Against Influenza and RSV Viruses

Xuguang (Sean) Li, MD, PhD

11:10 AM – Chimeric Epitope Based Vaccines for the Prevention of Lyme Disease and Other Tick-Borne Diseases

Richard T. Marconi, PhD

11:40 AM - Open panel Q&A session

Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.





Nancy Woychik, PhD

Professor

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Rutgers University



Wern Hann Ng, MSc

PhD Candidate

Emerging Viruses, Inflammation, and Therapeutics Group

Global Virus Network Centre of Excellence in Arboviruses

Menzies Health Institute Queensland

Griffith University, Gold Coast Campus





Xuguang (Sean) Li, MD, PhD

Senior Research Scientist, Head of the Vaccine Research Laboratory

Health Canada

Adjunct Professor

Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Immunology

Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa





Richard T. Marconi, PhD

Professor

Microbiology and Immunology, School of Medicine

Philips Institute for Oral Health Research, School of Dentistry

Virginia Commonwealth University





