Wednesday, February 14, 2024
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Common infectious disease treatments, including antibiotics and antivirals, or preventative strategies, such as vaccination, often fail to successfully combat the microbes that they target due to drug resistance mutations, phenotypic switching, antigenic diversity, and emerging variants. Consequently, scientists must develop new approaches in the war against infectious diseases.

In this symposium brought to you by The Scientist’s Creative Services Team, researchers will discuss how they investigate, combat, and prevent infections caused by evolving bacterial and viral pathogens.

Symposium program

9:30 AM – Introduction

9:40 AM – A New Dog Learns a New Trick: How the Emerging Pathogen Mycobacterium abscessus Evades Antibiotic Clearing by Acquisition of a Toxin-Antitoxin System

Nancy Woychik, PhD

10:10 AM – The Role of FHL1 in Alphavirus Replication and Pathogenesis with Implications for Alphavirus Vaccine Design

Wern Hann Ng, MSc

10:40 AM – Universal Bivalent Vaccines Against Influenza and RSV Viruses

Xuguang (Sean) Li, MD, PhD

11:10 AM – Chimeric Epitope Based Vaccines for the Prevention of Lyme Disease and Other Tick-Borne Diseases

Richard T. Marconi, PhD

11:40 AM - Open panel Q&A session
Charlene Lancaster from The Scientist's Creative Services Team will be joined by the entire panel in an open question and answer session where presenters will address questions posed by the audience.

nancy-woychik-headshot

Nancy Woychik, PhD
Professor 
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology 
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Rutgers University

Wern_Hann_Ng

Wern Hann Ng, MSc
PhD Candidate
Emerging Viruses, Inflammation, and Therapeutics Group
Global Virus Network Centre of Excellence in Arboviruses
Menzies Health Institute Queensland
Griffith University, Gold Coast Campus


Xuguang (Sean) Li, MD, PhD

Xuguang (Sean) Li, MD, PhD
Senior Research Scientist, Head of the Vaccine Research Laboratory
Health Canada
Adjunct Professor 
Biochemistry, Microbiology, and Immunology 
Faculty of Medicine, University of Ottawa


<strong >Richard T. Marconi, PhD</strong>

Richard T. Marconi, PhD
Professor
Microbiology and Immunology, School of Medicine
Philips Institute for Oral Health Research, School of Dentistry
Virginia Commonwealth University



