This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET
The landscape of gene editing applications is expanding quickly. More and more, researchers are faced with choosing the right tools and protocols for genome engineering, including overexpressing target genes, or knocking in, out, or down targets. In this webinar brought to you by MilliporeSigma, Jacob Lamberth will present a deep dive into the critical variables and strategies for optimizing gene editing experimental design.
Topics to be covered
- Designing and running successful CRISPR experiments
- Enhancing efficiency
- Overcoming challenges posed by DNA repair complexity
- Unlocking the full potential of gene editing technologies
Jacob Lamberth, Scientist II