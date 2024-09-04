This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

The landscape of gene editing applications is expanding quickly. More and more, researchers are faced with choosing the right tools and protocols for genome engineering, including overexpressing target genes, or knocking in, out, or down targets. In this webinar brought to you by MilliporeSigma, Jacob Lamberth will present a deep dive into the critical variables and strategies for optimizing gene editing experimental design.

Topics to be covered

Designing and running successful CRISPR experiments

Enhancing efficiency

Overcoming challenges posed by DNA repair complexity

Unlocking the full potential of gene editing technologies



Jacob Lamberth, Scientist II

Genome Engineering R&D

MilliporeSigma