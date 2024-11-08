This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, December 5th, 2024

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Cellular agriculture could be instrumental to environmentally-friendly food production. However, high raw material costs impede financial viability. One area that could be improved is stem cell culture media, which are often expensive and can contain components unsuitable for food production. Uncommon, a UK-based biotechnology company, has sought to develop low-cost, animal-free culture media.

In this webinar brought to you by SPT Labtech, Alex Rimmer, Samuel East, and Catriona Jamieson will discuss how they used automation and Design of Experiments (DoE) approaches to drive the development of low-cost, animal-free media, and optimize cost-effective RNA delivery.

Topics to be covered

Integrating liquid handling automation and DoE methodologies to develop models for exploring large experimental landscapes

Identifying key interactions and redundant components by screening thousands of conditions in parallel

Creating efficient RNA delivery for use at bioreactor scale



Alex Rimmer

Senior Stem Cell Scientist

Uncommon





Samuel East

Stem Cell Scientist

Uncommon





Catriona Jamieson

Stem Cell Scientist

Uncommon

