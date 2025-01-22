CereVasc

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to enable the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH). The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, neurosurgeon and chair emeritus of neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, chief of neurovascular surgery and director of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com

Two doctors pointing to an image of a human brain on a screen.

A Minimally Invasive Way to Treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Accumulation in the Brain

