CND logo

CND Life Sciences

CND Life Sciences supports the care of patients facing the potential diagnosis of neurodegenerative disease and other neurological conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND developed the Syn-One Test to help clinicians diagnose synucleinopathies that include Parkinson’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, pure autonomic failure, and REM sleep behavior disorder. Syn-One uses proprietary immunofluorescence techniques to detect, visualize, and quantify phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in cutaneous nerves. Results of a prospective, multicenter, NIH-sponsored study of the Syn-One Test were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2024 demonstrating >95 percent sensitivity overall in patients with a clinically determined synucleinopathy. The test analyzes three small skin biopsy samples collected in a clinician’s office through an in-office patient procedure and includes an assessment of intraepidermal nerve fiber density and other important pathologic markers. More than 3,000 neurologists and other clinicians in 50 states have used the Syn-One Test to support their diagnostic evaluation of patients. The company also collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies on clinical trials for investigational therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases and is conducting studies assessing the test’s ability to provide early disease detection and prognostic insights. For more information, visit cndlifesciences.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Gibbons CH, Levine T, Adler C, et al. Skin biopsy detection of phosphorylated α-Synuclein in patients with synucleinopathies. JAMA. 2024;331(15):1298–1306. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.0792.

Content by CND Life Sciences

Microscopy image of a skin biopsy showing fluorescent green nerve fibers and areas of orange/gold representing phosphorylated alpha-synuclein with nerve fibers surrounding a blood vessel.

Diagnosing Synucleinopathies with Skin Biopsies

An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

3D liquid droplets representing spheroids

Exploring the Versatility of 3D Spheroid Models

sartorius logo
Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry

Bridging Innovation and Industry with Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry (CDMS)

Waters
A group of intricately folded origami swans, with one soaring above, symbolizing revolutionary ideas.

Rise of the Nanorobots

Crown Bioscience Logo
Blue oxygen molecules on a matching blue background

Simple Low-Cost Solutions for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo

Products

Product News

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?

iStock

Meet the Next Evolution of Droplet Digital™ PCR Solutions: QX Continuum Droplet Digital PCR System

Bio-Rad
Leica Biosystems Logo