Coya TherapeuticsCoya Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. Coya's investigational product candidate pipeline leverages multiple therapeutic modalities aimed at restoring the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions of Tregs.
Content by Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics has not yet contributed any content.