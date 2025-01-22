Dovetail Genomics

Dovetail Genomics is a linked-read technology company that unlocks access to the genome at an unparalleled level. Through Dovetail Genomics' proprietary technologies, we provide access to epigenetics, genetic variation, and genome assembly using standard next-generation sequencing (NGS) approaches to generate long-range information from short-read sequencing data, capturing unseen genomic features as they exist in the cell. Researchers are using Dovetail Genomics' unique methods to solve complex problems including chromatin topology analysis, small and large genetic variation detection, de novo chromosome assembly, and haplotype phasing in the fields of population genomics, human disease, and drug discovery. Through our services and assay kit offerings, Dovetail Genomics is ready to partner with you to elevate your genome research to a new level.

Emerging 3D DNA Structure Technology Powers Genomic Discovery

October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production