Memory-enhancing neural networks may also drive involuntary musical loops in the brain.View this Issue
Modern DNA synthesis platforms empower researchers to explore the molecular world, from next-generation sequencing to cell and gene therapy development.
An improved chromatography membrane elution method helps scientists achieve higher yields of pure plasmid DNA.
By fine-tuning polishing conditions, scientists attain high titers of infectious lentiviral particles during purification.
Discover a scalable and flexible GMP-compliant workflow for producing plasmid DNA.
New fluidics and clog detection systems further simplify operation and reduce instrument downtime
Researchers aim to discover dominant subtypes of plasmablasts initiating from the MMR vaccine in order to develop neutralizing antibody candidate therapies
Study identifies new metrics to enhance scRNA-seq based virtual cell modelling
Redefining Lab Vacuum with Efficiency, Flexibility, and Sustainability