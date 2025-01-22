Holoclara Holoclara is the first biotechnology company to create orally available, symbiont-derived chemistry designed to provide relief to millions of people living with allergic and autoimmune disease. Co-founded and led by physician-scientist Andrea Choe, Holoclara mines immunomodulatory molecules from gut dwelling symbionts, building upon decades of preclinical data proving their therapeutic efficacy across a wide range of diseases. With a team of world-renowned experts in worm biology, experience in developing biotechnologies, and the backing of leading life sciences and technology investors, Holoclara is uniquely positioned to harness the therapeutic potential of symbionts to address historically untreatable diseases