Holoclara logo

Holoclara

Holoclara is the first biotechnology company to create orally available, symbiont-derived chemistry designed to provide relief to millions of people living with allergic and autoimmune disease. Co-founded and led by physician-scientist Andrea Choe, Holoclara mines immunomodulatory molecules from gut dwelling symbionts, building upon decades of preclinical data proving their therapeutic efficacy across a wide range of diseases. With a team of world-renowned experts in worm biology, experience in developing biotechnologies, and the backing of leading life sciences and technology investors, Holoclara is uniquely positioned to harness the therapeutic potential of symbionts to address historically untreatable diseases

Content by Holoclara

Abstract image of worms, showing purple and blue curved tubes

Turning Worm-Derived Molecules into Life-Changing Therapies

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

cytiva logo
Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Element Bioscience Logo
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Twist Bio&nbsp;
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

BD

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

agilent-logo

Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph

parse-biosciences-logo

Pioneering Cancer Plasticity Atlas will help Predict Response to Cancer Therapies