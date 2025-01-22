MaxCyte MaxCyte® is a leading cell-engineering company advancing the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. The company's Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services provide precise, efficient, and scalable solutions for cell engineering. Supported by comprehensive scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise, MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ platform enables researchers to engineer a wide range of cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments. With more than 25 years of experience in cell engineering, MaxCyte continues to shape the future of medicine.