MaxCyte® is a leading cell-engineering company advancing the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. The company's Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure DX™ gene editing risk assessment services provide precise, efficient, and scalable solutions for cell engineering. Supported by comprehensive scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise, MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ platform enables researchers to engineer a wide range of cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments. With more than 25 years of experience in cell engineering, MaxCyte continues to shape the future of medicine.

Moving Gene Editing Advances Into the Clinic

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

Explore synthetic DNA’s many applications in cancer research

Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph

Pioneering Cancer Plasticity Atlas will help Predict Response to Cancer Therapies