Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.View this Issue
Explore how analytical ultracentrifugation supports viral vector characterization and how it compares with complementary analytical techniques for gene therapy research.
Explore how immune cell populations are reshaped within the tumor microenvironment and how in vivo models can guide the development of next-generation combination immunotherapies.
Explore how high-throughput, multi-attribute protein characterization can support formulation development by evaluating thermal, colloidal, and long-term stability in a single workflow.
Explore an integrated workflow that combines AI-guided antibody design with automated biophysical characterization to accelerate antibody discovery from design to experimental validation in under five weeks.
OrganaBio launches time-sensitive PBMC isolation in San Diego, extending rapid clinical sample processing to one of the largest cell and gene therapy hubs in the country
New Vericheck ddPCR™ Kits Combine Highly Specific and Highly Sensitive DNA Detection and Quantification with the QX700™ System’s Seven-Color Multiplexing, Simplified Workflow, and Scalable Throughput
Projects in Cambridge UK, Vienna, and Hamburg widen access to work experience opportunities and inspire the next generation of scientists
The tailor-made comprehensive offering spans a diversified clinical and commercial portfolio of innovative modalities, including process intensification and drug product manufacturing