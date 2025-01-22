PHC Corporation of North America PHC Corporation of North America (PHCNA) supplies a variety of world-class PHCbi brand biomedical solutions known for reliability and performance. Our extensive product offerings cover your entire laboratory workflow, from cell analysis to incubation and preservation.



PHCbi incubation solutions are intelligently designed to deliver optimal culturing conditions with various decontamination options for the repeatability you need. Our ultra-low temperature freezers and biomedical refrigerators and freezers deliver class-leading recovery and temperature uniformity, while our cryogenic freezers eliminate reliance on LN2 for a more economical alternative. PHCbi pharmacy-grade refrigerators and freezers provide precise temperature control to help protect the potency of vaccines and other pharmaceuticals. The PHCbi brand includes CDC-compliant vaccine storage solutions, several product offerings that are ENERGY STAR® Certified, as well as products that are cleanroom classified.