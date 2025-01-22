These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.View this Issue
In this webinar, Stefanie Müthel and Jessica Fiege will discuss how electroporation using the latest technology boosts cell engineering research by optimizing T cell transfection at scale.
Real-time PCR enables faster Mycoplasma detection to meet rigorous cell therapy safety standards and reduce quality control-related workflow delays.
In this webinar, experts will discuss research models of viral nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients and custom antibody solutions for in vivo studies.
In this webinar, Lucas Foerster and Joni Ake will share actionable insights to streamline pipette calibration and optimize laboratory efficiency.
Reduce costs and streamline your cell counting workflows with the DeNovix CellDrop Automated Cell Counter.
Live-seq brings longitudinal, non-destructive cell sequencing to every lab, revealing new insights into cellular behavior
Accurate measurement of glucose and lactate levels allows for better control of the bioreactor environment, minimizing batch failures, leading to improved productivity and reduced time to market.
First commercially available cell culture solution for HEK293 cells and perfusion - optimized for high cell density (HCD), intensified processes and perfusion cultures