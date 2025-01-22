SFA Therapeutics SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oral, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Rooted in research from Temple University, SFA is leveraging its immunomodulation platform to restore immune homeostasis while avoiding immunosuppression. Its approach focuses on modifying naturally derived biosynthetic compounds into targeted, disease-specific drugs through the addition of target-specific adjuvants. The company’s lead candidate, SFA-002, has demonstrated both safety and preliminary efficacy in treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis, providing a potential alternative to injectable therapies.