SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oral, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Rooted in research from Temple University, SFA is leveraging its immunomodulation platform to restore immune homeostasis while avoiding immunosuppression. Its approach focuses on modifying naturally derived biosynthetic compounds into targeted, disease-specific drugs through the addition of target-specific adjuvants. The company’s lead candidate, SFA-002, has demonstrated both safety and preliminary efficacy in treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis, providing a potential alternative to injectable therapies.

A 3D rendering of antibodies surrounding an invading cell.

A New Platform for Finding Novel Drug Candidates

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

