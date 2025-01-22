Sonrai Analytics Sonrai Analytics, founded in 2018, is an AI precision medicine technology company headquartered in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Its flagship platform, Sonrai Discovery, accelerates the identification and development of drug and therapeutic targets by translating complex multi-omic, imaging, and clinical data into powerful, actionable insights. With a mission to power the most important precision medicine breakthroughs through connected data and collaborative science, Sonrai partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help teams securely manage, explore, and analyze their data from early discovery through to the clinic. By leveraging Sonrai Discovery, researchers can confidently select compounds with the highest likelihood of success in clinical trials, advancing lead candidates more quickly while reducing the risk of costly failures during human trials.