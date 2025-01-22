Tagomics Tagomics is a biotechnology company working to transform disease diagnosis through comprehensive multiomic profiling. Their proprietary platform unlocks disease-associated biomarkers from a range of biological sources—including genetic, epigenetic, and fragmentomic features. By combining this with advanced bioinformatics and machine learning, Tagomics delivers unique biological insights and offers a step change in genomics-based disease profiling and diagnosis.Their flagship technology, Interlace™, enables high-throughput, automatable, and economical multiomic analysis from low-input samples, making it suitable for clinical and research applications.