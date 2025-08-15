Overcoming Bottlenecks in Cell Line Development

Cell line development continues to face technical and operational hurdles in transfection, clone selection, and media optimization. Manual screening, extended culture timelines, and fragmented data systems hinder consistency and scalability. Digital platforms and automation help researchers reduce bottlenecks, improve traceability, and accelerate progress from research to production.
Download this ebook to learn about
- Streamlining stable transfection and clone selection workflows
- Enhancing monoclonality verification with automated imaging
- Designing robust media for scalable bioproduction
- Integrating digital platforms for data management and regulatory compliance