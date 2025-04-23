Pairing Protein Engineering and Cellular Assays

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand
Thursday, June 5th, 2025
10:00 - 11:00 AM ET
From protein translation to mitosis, fundamental cellular processes are multifaceted and dynamic. Researchers seeking to understand the inner workings of a cell benefit from multidisciplinary approaches that enable them to capture a more complete picture of molecular mechanisms. For example, pairing biochemistry techniques such as in vitro protein reconstitution and cellular methods such as recombinant protein transfection and live cell validation experiments.
In this webinar brought to you by Lonza, Stefano Maffini from the Max-Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology will discuss how he integrates multidisciplinary techniques to dissect the molecular mechanisms controlling cell division.
Topics to be covered
- Combining in vitro protein engineering with cell biology assays
- How to use electroporation to deliver recombinant molecules into living cells
- Examples of functional complementation assays using recombinant proteins in living cells
Stefano Maffini, PhD