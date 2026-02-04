Postdoc Portrait: Sachith Munasinghe

Sachith Munasinghe is a postdoctoral researcher studying Crohn’s disease in Subra Kugathasan’s group. In this Postdoc Portrait, he discusses his use of intestinal organoids and how he hopes this work contributes to improved therapies for patients.

Q | What’s your research background?

I am a medical graduate with a deep interest in gastrointestinal biology. Currently, my research focuses on Crohn’s disease, particularly how the immune system and cellular metabolism contribute to its development and progression.

Q | How did you first get interested in your field of research?

As a medical student, I was fascinated by the remarkable complexity of the human body. A single cell, functioning like a perfectly coordinated factory, captured my imagination and drove me to explore the cellular and molecular biology that underlies disease. Among the many systems I studied, the immune cells of the intestine stood out, working together like a well-trained army to protect and repair. This intricate balance inspired me to focus my research on Crohn’s disease, a condition where this harmony breaks down, leading to chronic inflammation.

Starting my research journey as a medical graduate was far from easy. I had little hands-on experience with laboratory experiments, and every step felt like a learning curve. Yet persistence and perseverance kept me moving forward. What made the process truly rewarding was the ability to connect my experiments directly to real patient experiences, bridging the gap between the lab bench and the bedside. Observing how different molecules interact under various conditions not only deepened my understanding of Crohn’s disease but also shaped me into a more thoughtful and curious scientist.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

Currently, I am exploring the fascinating intersection between metabolism and inflammation in Crohn’s disease. This complex condition develops from many interacting factors, and growing evidence suggests that disruptions in metabolism play a crucial role. Because metabolism is closely linked to diet, my research focuses on how nutritional changes might reduce inflammatory signals in intestinal epithelial cells. I am also investigating how inflammation itself alters cellular metabolism, insights that could point us toward new treatment strategies for this chronic and often debilitating disease.

Although several therapies are available for Crohn’s disease, only about 40 percent of patients respond effectively. My parallel line of research aims to uncover the cellular and molecular mechanisms that drive treatment resistance. Recently, our team identified a novel pathogenic mechanism in this subset of patients, and we are now working to understand these signals more deeply, with the hope of guiding more personalized and effective treatments in the future.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific journey so far?

Most of my research is centered around human intestinal organoids. These are tiny, stem cell-derived structures grown from patient intestinal biopsies. Culturing them has been one of the most fascinating and difficult parts of my scientific journey. Each patient-derived organoid is unique. There is no single formula for keeping them alive and thriving. I visit them every day to check on them, feed them when they are “hungry,” and clean them when they are “dirty.” They refuse to grow if they are too crowded, yet struggle if they are left too isolated. Finding that delicate balance has become both an art and a science.

There are days when cultures fail, and I leave the lab disappointed, but far more often, I find joy in seeing these tiny structures grow and flourish. Watching them develop feels almost like watching my own children grow; slowly, patiently, and with immense pride.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a pipette. It’s small and often overlooked; few people notice it when they walk into a lab. Yet, despite its size, it is indispensable; every experiment depends on it. The pipette’s precision determines the accuracy and success of the entire process. Even the most advanced, multimillion-dollar instruments would be useless without a reliable pipette to start the work. That’s why I would choose to be a pipette; tiny, humble, yet essential, quietly ensuring that science moves forward, one drop at a time.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

