Postdoc Portrait: Suryaji Patil

Suryaji Patil is a postdoctoral researcher in Qian Airong’s group at Northwestern Polytechnical University. In this Postdoc Portrait, he shares his passion for biomedical engineering, discusses the relevance of his current research, and outlines the types of therapeutics he hopes to develop.

Q | What’s your research background?

I currently study and investigate RNA as a new therapeutic molecule and develop RNA-based targeted delivery therapeutics to counter bone and hair loss.

Q | How did you first get interested in science?

Curiosity. Growing up, my grandfather had a significant influence on me. He used to tell me stories from the Indian Hindu epics, such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, which were never just stories—well, not for us at least. Each story transported me to ancient realms, inviting me to explore the complexities, among other qualities, of duty, passion, and perseverance, and it awakened curiosity that took root. As I delved deeper into my studies, I realized that science was where I truly belonged. You know that feeling when you’re searching for something and can’t quite find it, feeling out of place? Then, unexpectedly, something comes into focus, and you recognize, “This is it.” That’s how I discovered my passion for biomedical engineering. It encompasses everything I wanted: the ability to manipulate, investigate, and yes, the opportunity to make the world a better place.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

It would be RNA therapeutics. Though the words are two, their impact and potential are unfathomable. Yes, unfathomable. To realize that potential, I am currently developing a delivery system and an RNA molecule with therapeutic potential for the treatment of hair loss, especially male pattern baldness. We have created a system that produces a stable therapeutic RNA that produces a dual therapeutic effect, providing a multi-faceted approach to treatment. We have established an androgenic alopecia mouse model in order to better understand the molecular interplay underlying hair loss and are investigating the effects of therapeutic interventions at the molecular and morphological levels.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific journey so far?

Undoubtedly, lab work. This has been, and still is, the most exciting part of my scientific journey. While I spend a significant amount of time reading research articles, it is the hands-on experience in the lab that truly excites me. There is a thrill in conducting experiments that not only excites me but also brings a sense of calm amidst the complexities, where I am transported into another realm—a sanctuary, if you will. The work and anticipation of the outcome create a sense of wonder that I can only describe as magical. Each experiment feels like a journey into the unknown, filled with possibilities and the promise of new insights.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

I would be a confocal microscope. Why? Because I would have an incredible view of the groundbreaking research happening all around me! Just imagine the excitement and endless possibilities! I would never be bored, as I would be immersed in the fascinating world of cellular structures and biological processes. Through my lenses, I would be able to capture stunning images of the microscopic wonders that drive scientific innovation.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Are you a researcher who would like to be featured in the “Postdoc Portraits” series? Send in your application here.