This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Thursday, August 15, 2024

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Single cell sequencing is a relatively recent approach that enables scientists to study biological pathways at unprecedented resolution. When preparing single cell suspensions for downstream experiments such as single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq), researchers must optimize steps from cell dissociation through library preparation to get quality results.

In this Technique Talk brought to you by The Scientist, Arpita Kulkarni from Harvard Medical School’s Single Cell Core will share a practical guide on how to design a successful scRNA-seq experiment from the wet bench perspective.

Learning Objectives

Types of single cell sequencing and different -omics that scientists can study at single cell resolution

Understanding the basics of scRNA-seq, how it differs from bulk RNA-seq, and when to choose this method over other approaches

Key sample preparation considerations and best practices for designing and carrying out a scRNA-seq workflow

Choosing scRNA-seq platforms and combining single cell sequencing with other technologies

Analyzing single cell data





Arpita Kulkarni, PhD

Associate Director

Single Cell Core

Harvard Medical School