Preserving Samples for Disease Research Applications

Biological samples are vital to disease research, but they often comprise highly sensitive materials. Living cells, for example, are susceptible to minor environmental shifts, while nucleic acids can be damaged or destroyed by enzymes naturally present in biological fluids. Cryopreservation technology, including refrigerators and freezers, give researchers options for short- and long-term sample preservation, not only helping maintain data consistency and reliability, but also providing scientists with the ability to generate more comprehensive and representative datasets.

Download this compendium to learn more about the importance of sample preservation in accelerating disease research.

Here is a look at what’s inside