The popularity of mRNA-based therapeutics has surged over the past few years. To ensure the safety of these treatments, scientists need to analyze the characteristics of the manufactured molecules, such as examining the Cap-1 structure added onto the 5’ end. Researchers can leverage liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry to assess mRNA quality with accuracy and ease.

Download this application note from Shimadzu to learn about

The advantages of the Cap-1 structure for mRNA vaccines

Examining the molecular weights of mRNA molecules using single-quad LC-MS and LabSolutions Insight™ Biologics analysis software

Setting up the analysis parameters in the software including the anticipated impurities